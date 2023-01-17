Jury reaches verdict in Windsor police stop trial

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A jury awarded an Army lieutenant nearly $4,000 on Tuesday in the Windsor traffic stop trial.

The jury’s decision comes after a five-day trial last week.

Lt. Caron Nazario sued officer Daniel Crocker and now-former officer Joe Gutierrez for claims of assault and battery, false imprisonment and illegal search during a traffic stop in 2020.

Nazario was seeking $1 million.

The jury says Crocker owes Nazario $1,000 in punitive damages for an illegal search. Gutierrez was ordered to pay about $2,700 for the assault claim.

In closing arguments last week, plaintiffs said that while the traffic stop may have started lawful, that quickly changed.

The defense said Gutierrez’s conduct was in response to Nazario refusing to comply. The defense said it was Nazario who escalated the situation by refusing to exit his vehicle.

Crocker’s defense argued that he did not act with malice during the stop. The defense claims had Crocker acted with malice, he would not have gone into the BP gas station to get Nazario water like he requested for his pepper-spray burns.

At the beginning of the trial, Nazario said he feared for his life during the incident. He says he refused to step out of his vehicle because he thought he would get shot like an animal in his uniform.

