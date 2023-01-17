Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.(Source: Jeremy Renner/Instagram/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Jeremy Renner said on social media he’s back home from the hospital, as he continues to recover from his snowplow accident.

The 51-year-old Marvel star was injured on New Year’s Day while clearing snow from the driveway at his Nevada home.

Renner’s upper torso was “crushed” by a snowcat vehicle, according to the 911 call log. He underwent two surgeries and is continuing to recover.

Renner, who also stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” replied to a Twitter post from the show late Monday night.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he wrote.

Season two of the show premiered Sunday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors are shocked after they discovered their friendly, neighborhood mother was shot to...
‘Everybody is shocked’: Richmond police identify mom and son killed in murder-suicide
The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. near England Street and Railroad Avenue.
Ashland police investigate vehicle, train collision
Virginia State Police are searching for three suspects after a crash near Capitol grounds
VSP searching for three people after crash near Capitol grounds
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.
Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body
Henrico Police say the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel before crashing into the...
Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver has medical emergency

Latest News

Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Child’s body found in Dnipro building, strike deaths hit 41
After a triple shooting happened at Carolina Express in October, alcohol, and lottery tickets...
Agreement reached with Richmond convenience store following shootings
Grand opening of Oak Avenue Complex happening Tuesday
Grand opening of Oak Avenue Complex happening Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: A few areas of spotty light rain
Tuesday Forecast: A few areas of spotty light rain
Family sues City of Richmond, RPD officer for more than $200 million
Family sues City of Richmond, RPD officer for more than $200 million