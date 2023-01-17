Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico man dies in fatal shooting, suspect in custody

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that killed one man.

On Tuesday, Jan. 15 just before 12:30 p.m., Henrico EMS received a call about a shooting in the 5000 block of Charles City Road.

When emergency personnel arrived at the residence, they found 43-year-old Cameron Darnell Steele of Henrico inside the home shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives say they found a suspect and have a person in custody.

That person will be identified after warrants have been served.

Anyone with information can contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

