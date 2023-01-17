Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hardee’s Superfan

GRTC names new CEO

Sheryl Adams has been with GRTC for 24 years.
Sheryl Adams has been with GRTC for 24 years.(Photo: GRTC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After launching a national search in the fall of 2022, GRTC stayed local for its next chief executive officer.

Sheryl Adams, who has been with GRTC for 24 years in leading various roles, is having her “interim” tag removed and will be the next CEO.

“I am grateful that the board has continued to place its trust in me to lead this organization,” Adams said in a news release on Tuesday. “I have great pride in GRTC as we continue to provide clean, safe, and reliable transportation options.”

Tyrone Nelson, GRTC’s board chair, says Adams “will continue to foster a family-like environment” with the union and staff.

GRTC also announced that Adrienne Torres, the current Chief of Development, will be promoted to Chief of Staff.

“Public Transit is at a pivotal moment as we have historic investments from the federal, state and local level and embark on expanding service across the region I call home,” said Torres, who has been with GRTC since 2014. .

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

