GalaxyCon returns to Richmond this March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A star-studded event is returning to Richmond this spring!

GalaxyCon, a four-day event bringing together some of the most beloved celebrities in pop culture, will be returning to the Richmond Convention Center from March 24-26.

The 2023 celebrity lineup includes:

David Tennant

Vincent D’Onofrio

Stephen Amell

Karan Ashley and Amy Jo Johnson

Jeff East, Mariel Hemingway, Sarah Douglas, Jack O’Halloran, and Mark Pillow

Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, Rider Strong, and Trina McGee (Angela Moore)

Walter Koenig and William Shatner

Picard’s Jonathan Frakes and Gates McFadden

Legendary Marvel Comics creator Chris Claremont

Tickets are now on sale.

To see the full list of celebrities, voice actors, and comic book creators, click here.

