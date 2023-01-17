Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

GalaxyCon returns to Richmond this March

GalaxyCon returns to the Richmond Convention Center from March 24-26, 2023.
GalaxyCon returns to the Richmond Convention Center from March 24-26, 2023.(GalaxyCon)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A star-studded event is returning to Richmond this spring!

GalaxyCon, a four-day event bringing together some of the most beloved celebrities in pop culture, will be returning to the Richmond Convention Center from March 24-26.

The 2023 celebrity lineup includes:

  • David Tennant
  • Vincent D’Onofrio
  • Stephen Amell
  • Karan Ashley and Amy Jo Johnson
  • Jeff East, Mariel Hemingway, Sarah Douglas, Jack O’Halloran, and Mark Pillow
  • Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, Rider Strong, and Trina McGee (Angela Moore)
  • Walter Koenig and William Shatner
  • Picard’s Jonathan Frakes and Gates McFadden
  • Legendary Marvel Comics creator Chris Claremont

Tickets are now on sale.

To see the full list of celebrities, voice actors, and comic book creators, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors are shocked after they discovered their friendly, neighborhood mother was shot to...
‘Everybody is shocked’: Richmond police identify mom and son killed in murder-suicide
The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. near England Street and Railroad Avenue.
Ashland police investigate vehicle, train collision
Virginia State Police are searching for three suspects after a crash near Capitol grounds
VSP searching for three people after crash near Capitol grounds
Henrico Police say the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel before crashing into the...
Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver has medical emergency
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.
Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body

Latest News

Edible marijuana samples (FILE)
More kids accidentally eating marijuana edibles, Blue Ridge Poison Center reports
The state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recently found that 10,900 teachers...
Facing teacher shortages, Virginia legislators propose ideas to bring up pay, lighten workloads
Breeze Airways says fares to LAX will be on sale for just $99 one way if purchased by Jan. 23,...
Breeze Airways adds Richmond’s only nonstop flight to Los Angeles
19-year-old Tracey Williams and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, were killed last...
News to Know: Richmond family files lawsuit; Dog found shot now walking; Northern Va. school lunch shortage