Comedian Jeff Dunham performing at VSU for ‘Still Not Canceled’ tour

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Virginia State University this February.

Dunham is known for his ventriloquy-based stand-up comedy, so much so that he has been commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and cemented his place in the Guinness Book of World Records for “Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour.”

He and his cast of world-famous characters hit the road in late December last year on the comedian’s North American tour, Still Not Canceled, taking the fun and laughs to 44 cities.

Dunham is coming to VSU on Friday, Feb. 24, at the university’s Multi-Purpose Center at 20809 2nd Ave in Petersburg. Showtime is 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at www.jeffdunham.com.

