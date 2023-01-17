Chesterfield biker recognized for starting foundation to help people in need

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Chesterfield is being recognized for her work helping others in need with the help of the local motorcycle community.

Motorcyclist Jeannette Able started out small, doing random acts of kindness for others out in the community along with other bikers. Now, she’s looking to have a larger impact with the start of her new foundation, Kickstart.

Find out more about Kickstart and how Able is changing lives in this week’s Acts of Kindness below:

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.