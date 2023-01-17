Breeze Airways adds Richmond’s only nonstop flight to Los Angeles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breeze Airways, a new domestic low-fare airline will be adding another destination to its list of nonstop flights from Richmond.

Starting May 18, the airline will be offering these nonstop flights from Richmond to Los Angeles (LAX) - making it the only nonstop flight to LAX being offered out of Richmond.

Breeze Airways says fares to LAX will be on sale for just $99 one way if purchased by Jan. 23, for travel by Sept. 5.

These flights to Los Angeles will be available Thursday, Sunday, and Tuesday starting May 18. According to Breeze Airways, flight options will include “nice,” “nicer,” and “nicest,” with price points increasing respectively.

“As one of our very first cities, Richmond has responded very strongly and positively to Breeze service and this continued growth is a direct result of that” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “These new nonstops expand our footprint from Richmond to both coasts and give Guests in that community more options to experience our Seriously Nice™ brand of service.”

Breeze currently offers eight nonstop destinations from Richmond, including Charleston, SC; Hartford, CT; Jacksonville, FL; Las Vegas, NV; New Orleans, LA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA; and Tampa, FL.

