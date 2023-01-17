Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A California woman fears for her life after she says her estranged husband repeatedly slammed a dump truck into their home during a rampage caught on camera.

Residents in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Westmont say an angry husband went on a rampage in multiple cars, destroying his own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything else in his way.

Neighbor Journey Meggerson started taking video of the destruction shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

“He first came with a white Impala and tore up the garage door,” she said.

Meggerson and her family members immediately called the police, but before the officers arrived, the man returned driving a dump truck to create another trail of destruction.

Patricia Dunn says the man behind the wheel was her husband, Ronald Dunn. The couple is in the process of getting a divorce. Earlier this month, Patricia Dunn filed a restraining order, which she says only enraged her husband.

“Fear — complete fear. Because he was like a madman,” said Patricia Dunn, as she described the horrifying ordeal.

Neighbors say Ronald Dunn came back a third time, 30 minutes after the first, deliberate crash. They say he yelled obscenities at his wife and the neighbors trying to comfort her.

Almost 45 minutes after the first 911 call, authorities arrived.

“If they had been here a little bit earlier, all of this damage wouldn’t have happened because he came back three times, and they weren’t even here,” Patricia Dunn said.

She added that she fears for her life.

“I don’t even want this house anymore,” she said. “I want to put it up for sale and just move on because I’m not comfortable here anymore. I don’t know. He might come back. Who’s to say he’s not? A man who’s under that kind of rage, who’s to say what he might do? He was trying to kill me. He really was.”

