Agreement reached with Richmond convenience store following shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An agreement has been reached with Carolina Express and its operations after a string of violence happening at this specific store.

City leaders have been trying to crack down on convenience stores in light of recent shootings.

After a triple shooting happened at Carolina Express in October, alcohol, and lottery tickets were temporarily removed.

Then in December, Councilwoman Ellen Robertson began pushing for a change to the zoning ordinance - making it harder for these stores to have slot machines and sell alcohol.

Right now, the store’s temporary ABC license is revoked, but the zoning request is still pending - which will determine if it will renew its license.

Robertson is set to hold a press conference at 11 Tuesday morning to discuss the specifics of the agreement.

