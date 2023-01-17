Your Money with Carlson Financial
Agreement reached with Richmond convenience store following shootings

After a triple shooting happened at Carolina Express in October, alcohol, and lottery tickets...
After a triple shooting happened at Carolina Express in October, alcohol, and lottery tickets were temporarily removed.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An agreement has been reached with Carolina Express and its operations after a string of violence happening at this specific store.

City leaders have been trying to crack down on convenience stores in light of recent shootings.

Emergency meeting held after Carolina Express convenience store shooting

After a triple shooting happened at Carolina Express in October, alcohol, and lottery tickets were temporarily removed.

Then in December, Councilwoman Ellen Robertson began pushing for a change to the zoning ordinance - making it harder for these stores to have slot machines and sell alcohol.

Right now, the store’s temporary ABC license is revoked, but the zoning request is still pending - which will determine if it will renew its license.

Robertson is set to hold a press conference at 11 Tuesday morning to discuss the specifics of the agreement.

