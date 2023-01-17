Agreement reached with Carolina Express convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An agreement has been reached over a Richmond convenience store. For the first time in months, Carolina Express on the northside will be able to sell alcohol.

The store lost its license in November following a string of violence outside its doors.

In October, a triple shooting happened in front of the store, which caused alcohol and lottery tickets to be temporarily removed.

The agreement, signed by Carolina Express, lists 13 things the store must change immediately. If the store doesn’t follow through, it could permanently lose its ability to sell alcohol.

Councilwoman Ellen Robertson and Virginia ABC initiated the agreement. In November, after multiple shootings over several weeks, the store was found to violate ABC laws, among others.

“Virginia ABC, when there are acts of violence at a licensed establishment by code, we have to respond out and investigate those. Our role in that is to look at what the licensee may have done or may not have done and then try to put measures in place,” said Virginia ABC Chief Law Enforcement Officer Tom Kirby.

Some of the points in the agreement say the store must enforce a limited parking time of 15 minutes. They also can not sell single-serve alcoholic beverages, only four packs or larger, and all skill games will also be removed from the store.

“We are satisfied that the outcome will give us an opportunity to continue to be able to have a convenience store in the neighborhood that provides services for the residents in the community but also provides very safe business for the community,” said Councilwoman Robertson.

The agreement states that the store will be under a probationary period of one year. If it violates any of the 13 points during that time, the store will not be able to sell alcohol, and it will not be able to appeal.

If the store hadn’t signed this agreement, they would’ve had a formal hearing this week at Virginia ABC headquarters about their alcohol license.

