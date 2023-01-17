Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

62-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by school bus, police say

Police said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike. (SOURCE : WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A 62-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed by a school bus in Indiana on Tuesday, according to authorities.

First responders in Evansville were called to an accident shortly before 9 a.m. where they said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike.

Police said the driver of the bus fully cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which they said is normal protocol after a fatal accident.

Investigators said the bus was traveling northbound when it made a westbound turn onto another street where it collided with Leroy on his bicycle.

WFIE reports no students or other passengers were on the school bus during the accident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors are shocked after they discovered their friendly, neighborhood mother was shot to...
‘Everybody is shocked’: Richmond police identify mom and son killed in murder-suicide
The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. near England Street and Railroad Avenue.
Ashland police investigate vehicle, train collision
Henrico Police say the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel before crashing into the...
Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver has medical emergency
Virginia State Police are searching for three suspects after a crash near Capitol grounds
VSP searching for three people after crash near Capitol grounds
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.
Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body

Latest News

FBI Richmond Division
Richmond FBI looking for spring Citizens Academy nominees
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is...
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
Police lights
Henrico man dies in fatal shooting, suspect in custody
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 6 children
A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ of 6 continues