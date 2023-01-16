VSP searching for three people after crash near Capitol grounds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently searching for three people who reportedly bailed out of a vehicle after a crash near Capitol grounds.

Troopers say they were chasing a stolen vehicle around 10 Sunday night when that crash happened near Tredegar and 5th Street.

As of 11:30 p.m., VSP still had crews in the area searching for those suspects.

