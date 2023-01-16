Your Money with Carlson Financial
VSP searching for three people after crash near Capitol grounds

Troopers say they were chasing a stolen vehicle
Virginia State Police are searching for three suspects after a crash near Capitol grounds
Virginia State Police are searching for three suspects after a crash near Capitol grounds(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently searching for three people who reportedly bailed out of a vehicle after a crash near Capitol grounds.

Troopers say they were chasing a stolen vehicle around 10 Sunday night when that crash happened near Tredegar and 5th Street.

As of 11:30 p.m., VSP still had crews in the area searching for those suspects.

