VSP searching for three people after crash near Capitol grounds
Troopers say they were chasing a stolen vehicle
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently searching for three people who reportedly bailed out of a vehicle after a crash near Capitol grounds.
Troopers say they were chasing a stolen vehicle around 10 Sunday night when that crash happened near Tredegar and 5th Street.
As of 11:30 p.m., VSP still had crews in the area searching for those suspects.
