Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver has medical emergency

Henrico Police say the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel before crashing into the...
Henrico Police say the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel before crashing into the home.(Viewer Photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A pick-up truck crashed into a Henrico home Tuesday afternoon after the driver had a medical emergency.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 16, Henrico police say a Nissan Frontier pick-up was driving east on Brookmont Drive coming up to Cox Road when police say the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel.

The truck traveled across Cox Road and crashed into a single-family home in the 2200 block of Cox Road. Police say the people who lived there were not home at the time of the crash.

The driver was treated for mild injuries on the scene.

Police say the crash is still being investigated.

