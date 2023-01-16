Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Shooting at Chesterfield restaurant leads to investigation, nearby establishments assisting police

Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators were still on scene Sunday afternoon talking to people at the restaurant and trying to figure out what happened.

When police received the 911 call and arrived at the scene, they found one man shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are reporting that the victim and another unidentified man had a physical confrontation outside of the eatery when the gunfire erupted.

Journey Christian Church sits in a lot behind the restaurant off Hull Street Road. Those with the church said that they learned about the shooting when they came in to get ready for Sunday services. Now, they’re helping the police with the investigation.

“We already had an officer here that was here when we came in and we cooperated with them by showing them our video footage. They were concerned whether or not there might be a weapon lying around that had gotten disposed of and they were concerned about the safety of our folks coming in for church,” said Steve Franklin, Director of Operations with Journey Christian Church.

Franklin said officers didn’t see anything on their security camera footage related to the shooting. He only remembers one other incident happening near the church in the past. Despite the nearby crime, he still feels the area surrounding the church is safe.

“The last major thing was when the credit union just to the east of our building was robbed several years ago...it’s not scary, we have security here,” Franklin explained.

The incident is also being investigated by Virginia ABC which previously told NBC12 that they conduct public safety investigations when an act of violence results in death or bodily harm in or near a licensed establishment. According to policy, the shooting could result in action taken against the business’s liquor license.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.
Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
Richmond Police are investigating after two adults were found dead Saturday afternoon.
Two people found dead at South Richmond home
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Police say a fight between two men led to a shooting in the parking lot of the Ocean Crab Cajun...
Altercation leads to shooting outside Chesterfield restaurant

Latest News

Police investigating Chesterfield shooting
Police investigating Chesterfield Shooting
The Richmond Police Department asks the public to be aware of several road closures and ‘No...
Road closures & no parking zones take effect for Lobby Day
Henrico Fire displaces three people
Henrico fire displaces three people
Henrico Fire
Henrico fire displaces three people