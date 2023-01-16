Section of Markel Road in Henrico closing for pedestrian safety improvements

Your Money with Carlson Financial
The project will take several weeks.
MARKEL ROAD HENRICO
MARKEL ROAD HENRICO(WWBT)
By Macy Moors
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Tuesday, Henrico County will build a crosswalk along this stretch of Markel Road and traffic calming devices to help prevent speeding.

The section, which sits between Byrd Avenue and Willow Lawn Drive, will be closed for the next few weeks, meaning some drivers will have to find another route.

A detour will direct motorists around the work zone by way of Byrd, Fitzhugh Avenue and Willow Lawn. Many retail and office buildings, including the Faison Center, sit along this side street.

Henrico leaders will use state funding to help get drivers to slow down and keep pedestrians safe.

The project will take time.

Henrico County leaders say the road is expected to be shut down until around the first week of March.

