Roof partially collapses in Hanover house fire

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 18000 block of Shiloh Church Road around 6 a.m.
Firefighters were called to the scene in the 18000 block of Shiloh Church Road around 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Hanover on Monday morning that involved a partial roof collapse.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 18000 block of Shiloh Church Road around 6 a.m.

Fire officials say that because of no hydrants in the area, crews had to use tankers to battle the flames.

No injuries were reported.

There’s currently no information on what caused the fire.

On Sunday evening, Hanover firefighters battled a fire on Belsches Road that involved a detached garage.

“There was a threat of spreading to the residence, which was avoided through quick action taken by crews on scene,” Hanover Fire and EMS said in a news release.

This fire also required a tanker to extinguish the flames.

