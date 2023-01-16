Richmond police identify mom and son killed in murder-suicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were found dead at a home on Richdale Road in South Richmond on Saturday afternoon in what police say was a murder-suicide.

Officers were called just before 4 p.m. for a report of a person down in the 2400 block of Richdale Road. On Monday, police said that Lee Blair, 49, shot and killed his mother Kathy Brashier, 68.

Police say that Blair died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Also found in the home was a dog who was wounded by an apparent gunshot wound,” police said in a news release on Monday. “Richmond Animal Care & Control was called and transported the dog for treatment.”

In a social media post, RACC says it’s a “miracle” the dog survived after bullet fragments were found in his head and neck.

“His prognosis is guarded at best, but we can’t give up until we’ve tried everything we can to help him,” RACC said.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

