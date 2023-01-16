Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond introduces access to towing records online

The public is encouraged to check the website for identifying information listed for vehicles.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dealing with towing is never fun, however, it can happen. The city of Richmond has introduced a more effective way to determine if your car has been towed and, if so, where it could be located.

A new website has been created by the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, Preparedness and Response, to give the public an easier way to view towing records in Virginia.

Users can now research vehicle information entered by towing companies, along with where the vehicle can be picked up. The information is stored on the site for 14 days.

The website allows users to narrow down search results with identifying vehicle information such as make, model, color, partial VIN, partial license plate number and time of the tow.

“This is another way we are using technology to help reduce the number of unnecessary calls coming into the Richmond emergency communications center,” said Director Stephen Willoughby. “The public can check for themselves if their car has been towed and where it is located. If their vehicle is not listed and they believe it has been stolen, then they can call the non-emergency number to report it.”

For questions or to report a stolen vehicle, call the Richmond nonemergency public safety number, 804-646-5100.

