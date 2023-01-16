Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know: Lobby Day at the Capitol; train hits car in Ashland; MLK Day events

Several groups are expected at the Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16 for Lobby Day.
Several groups are expected at the Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16 for Lobby Day.(NBC12)
By David Hylton
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Monday, Jan. 16:

Lobby Day at the Capitol

Monday is Lobby Day at the state Capitol, a chance for people from all over Virginia to highlight legislation they want to see passed this General Assembly session.

Gun control and abortion rights are expected to be some of the hot topics.

Driver Flees After Train Hits Car

The Ashland Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that was hit by a train fled the scene early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. near England Street and Railroad Avenue.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

To honor his dedication and sacrifice for equality, there will be multiple events taking place throughout Central Virginia.

Click/tap here for a list of events.

Another Winter Warm-up

Above-normal temperatures are expected for the week ahead. There will be rain chances on Tuesday and Thursday.

Police: 3 People Flee After Crash Near Capitol

Police are searching for three people who reportedly bailed out of a vehicle after a crash near Capitol grounds.

Virginia State Police troopers say they were chasing a stolen vehicle around 10 p.m. Sunday when the crash happened near Tredegar and 5th Street.

Final Thought

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” - Martin Luther King Jr.

