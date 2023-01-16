Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with a few showers tomorrow

A few rain chances this week but no snow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above-normal temperatures are expected for the week ahead. Rain chances Tuesday and Thursday.

Monday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds. High: 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers. Rain amounts 1/10th inch or less. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Rain showers likely. 1/4″ or less expected. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with Rain likely, especially in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

