Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction

Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.(Sothebys)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant is expected to fetch up to $7 million at auction.

The L.A. Lakers star wore the jersey more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season.

It was also captured in an iconic photo which shows Bryant screaming in excitement during Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

The auction house Sotheby’s is putting the jersey under the hammer. It said Bryant scored more than 600 points wearing it, during the only MVP Season in his career.

If any bidder pays the predicted amount, it would be the second-highest price ever paid for a basketball jersey.

The only one that fetched more money is the jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.
Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body
Police say a fight between two men led to a shooting in the parking lot of the Ocean Crab Cajun...
Altercation leads to shooting outside Chesterfield restaurant
Richmond Police are investigating after two adults were found dead Saturday afternoon.
‘Everybody is shocked’: Richmond police identify mom and son killed in murder-suicide
Virginia State Police are searching for three suspects after a crash near Capitol grounds
VSP searching for three people after crash near Capitol grounds
The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. near England Street and Railroad Avenue.
Ashland police investigate vehicle, train collision

Latest News

Neighbors are shocked after they discovered their friendly, neighborhood mother was shot to...
‘Everybody is shocked’: Richmond police identify mom and son killed in murder-suicide
Local Carytown bakery Montana Gold Bread Co. uses eggs in many products they sell.
Rising egg prices impacting Richmond bakeries
Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home
2 dead in murder-suicide, dog severely injured
‘Everybody is shocked’: Richmond police identify mom and son killed in murder-suicide
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body