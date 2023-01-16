Ashland police investigate vehicle, train collision

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that was hit by a train fled the scene early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. near England Street and Railroad Avenue.

“The vehicle involved was traveling westbound when it proceeded through the railroad crossing as the crossing arms were coming down,” the Ashland Police Department said.

The driver exited the vehicle before a southbound train hit the vehicle.

Police say the driver ran away westbound on Thompson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140.

