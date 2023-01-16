Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say

A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio said a 92-year-old woman was found dead outside her nursing home Saturday morning.

Bedford officials said nurses at Woodside Village checked on the woman in her room around 12:30 a.m. that morning. However, the woman was found dead on a back patio later that morning at 6 a.m.

WOIO reports the woman lived in a memory care unit and was unable to take care of herself.

Officers said they believe the woman left the nursing home without tripping a door alarm. Once outside, they said she most likely fell after slipping on ice and could not get back up.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.
Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body
Police say a fight between two men led to a shooting in the parking lot of the Ocean Crab Cajun...
Altercation leads to shooting outside Chesterfield restaurant
Richmond Police are investigating after two adults were found dead Saturday afternoon.
Richmond police identify mom and son killed in murder-suicide
Virginia State Police are searching for three suspects after a crash near Capitol grounds
VSP searching for three people after crash near Capitol grounds
Henrico Fire
Henrico fire displaces three people

Latest News

Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Ninth in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with ‘Blue Monday’
The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with 'Blue Monday'
Lawmakers at the Virginia State Capitol got an earful on Lobby Day with a heavy focus on new...
Lobby Day draws hundreds to Virginia Statehouse