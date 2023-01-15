Your Money with Carlson Financial
Two people found dead at South Richmond home

Police say they are not looking for any suspects
Richmond Police are investigating after two adults were found dead Saturday afternoon.
Richmond Police are investigating after two adults were found dead Saturday afternoon.(Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were found dead at a home on Richdale Road in South Richmond Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 4 p.m. for report of a person down. They found both victims, who were adults, already dead.

Richmond Police say they are not looking for any suspects, but if you do have any information about this death investigation, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

