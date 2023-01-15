Two people found dead at South Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were found dead at a home on Richdale Road in South Richmond Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 4 p.m. for report of a person down. They found both victims, who were adults, already dead.

Richmond Police say they are not looking for any suspects, but if you do have any information about this death investigation, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

