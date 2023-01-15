Sunday Forecast: Sunny, chilly and breezy
We gradually warm up over the next few days. Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday.
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above-normal temperatures are expected for the week ahead. Rain chances Tuesday and Thursday.
Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Wind north 10-15mph with 25 mph gusts. Highs in the mid-40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-20s highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid-60s.
Thursday: Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs near 50°.
