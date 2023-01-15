Sunday Forecast: Sunny, chilly and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above-normal temperatures are expected for the week ahead. Rain chances Tuesday and Thursday.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Wind north 10-15mph with 25 mph gusts. Highs in the mid-40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-20s highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday: Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs near 50°.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.