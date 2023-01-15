Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Sunday Forecast: Sunny, chilly and breezy

We gradually warm up over the next few days. Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above-normal temperatures are expected for the week ahead. Rain chances Tuesday and Thursday.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Wind north 10-15mph with 25 mph gusts. Highs in the mid-40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-20s highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday: Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs near 50°.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.
Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
Richmond Police are investigating after two adults were found dead Saturday afternoon.
Two people found dead at South Richmond home
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Shauniqua Mason, an employee at the store was arrested Thursday night.
Roses store employee arrested for Hopewell armed robbery

Latest News

Forecast: Chilly tonight, then gradually warming up
Weekend Forecast: Chilly with sun
Weekend forecast for Central Virginia
Weekend Forecast: Chilly, but sunny
There's still no sign of snow in the next 10 days in RVA.
Where’s the snow? Snowless winter so far in RVA