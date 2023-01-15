Your Money with Carlson Financial
Road closures & no parking zones take effect for Lobby Day

The Richmond Police Department asks the public to be aware of several road closures and ‘No...
The Richmond Police Department asks the public to be aware of several road closures and ‘No Parking’ zones that will be in effect during Lobby Day 2023.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple roads throughout Richmond will be closed in observance of Lobby Day on Monday, Jan.16.

The Richmond Police Department has committed to providing safe public access to the Virginia State Capitol grounds, where participants can join the annual Lobby Day interaction with legislators.

‘No Parking’ zones will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

The following roads will be closed during that time period:

· North 9th Street between East Main and East Broad streets

· East Franklin Street between North 8th and North 9th streets

· East Grace Street between North 8th and North 9th streets

The following “No Parking” zones will be in effect during that time period:

· East Broad Street between North 5th and North 14th streets

· East Main Street between North 8th and North 14th streets

· North 9th Street between East Broad and East Main streets

· East Franklin Street between North 8th and North 9th streets

· East Grace Street between North 8th and North 9th streets

· North 12th Street between East Main and Bank streets

· North 14th Street between East Broad and East Main streets

