Altercation leads to shooting outside Chesterfield restaurant.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a fight that led to a shooting in the parking lot of a Chesterfield restaurant.

Police were called to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar located at 10419 Hull Street Rd due to reports of shots fired around 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

When police arrive at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the victim and another unidentified man got into a fight in the parking lot of the restaurant which resulted in shots fired.

Police are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

