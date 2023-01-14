Woman found dead along dirt path in Wight County

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Investigators are treating this incident as a suspicious death.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office are investigating following the discovery of a woman’s body in a remote area in Isle of Wight County.

Deputies were called to the Blue Ridge Trail in Windsor, Virginia, for a report of a dead female. Authorities arrived to find the body of a black woman located on a dirt logging path.

The woman was identified as 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, Virginia.

According to authorities, her family members reported Selby missing early morning Friday, Jan. 13, because they had not heard from her since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Investigators say Aonesty recently turned 18 on January 10, 2023, and was thought to be in the company of several individuals just before her death.

Aonesty’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office say they are launching a suspicious death investigation and need members of the community to come forward.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aonesty Selby between Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Friday, Jan. 13, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK- U-Up or to utilize the P3 Tips App.

Any information that leads to an arrest can result in a cash reward of up to $1500.00 while remaining anonymous and not having to appear in Court.

