Saturday Forecast: Chilly, breezy and partly sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will feel like winter this weekend with temperatures in the 40s. Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Wind north 10-15mph with 25mph wind gusts. Highs in the low 40s. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Wind north 5-15mph with 20 mph gusts. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-20s highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: A lingering morning shower then partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

