Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash

Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police have confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Rockingham County on Wednesday.

Sgt. Brent Coffey confirmed Roger C. Mangham, 54, of Wilsonville, Alabama as the victim. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), he died after a Piper P-A-32, single engine plane crashed on Shenandoah Mountain.

NTSB said the plane left from Winchester Regional Airport at 5:39 p.m. and was headed out of town. The crash happened around 6:09 p.m.

Mangham was the only occupant on the plane.

This investigation is ongoing.

We will bring you updates as we get them.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield fire officials line Mount Blanco Road in Enon after a car plunged into the water.
‘It’s a traumatizing experience to watch’: Police identify driver killed after car crashes into Chesterfield pond
There's still no sign of snow in the next 10 days in RVA.
Where’s the snow? Snowless winter so far in RVA
The estimated jackpot has now grown to $1.35 billion.
3 Mega Million tickets win $10,000 in Virginia; jackpot grows to $1.35 billion
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

FILE - The CDC reports measles and other disease vaccination rates are going down in schools.
CDC report: Childhood vaccination rates decline
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
Jury deliberation on hold in case against Windsor officers
Windsor traffic stop lawsuit: No verdict on Day 1 of jury deliberations
Windsor traffic stop lawsuit: No verdict on Day 1 of jury deliberations
Pair of grants set to help Richmond families struggling with basics for infants, toddlers
Pair of grants set to help Richmond families struggling with basics for infants, toddlers