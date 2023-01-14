Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hardee’s Superfan

Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state lawmaker’s late-night call to police has sparked a child abuse investigation.

Senator Joe Morrissey released a statement to media Friday night saying he called police after he says he saw injuries on his 4-year-old son’s body.

He says his children, ages 4, 6 and 7, told them their mother’s boyfriend beat them with a belt.

NBC12 reached out to Chesterfield police where the alleged incident happened and while a spokesperson did not mention Sen. Morrissey by name, they did confirm an active investigation is underway into the abuse claims.

Morrissey’s estranged wife, Myrna, released a lengthy post on her social media denying her children were abused.

