Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state lawmaker’s late-night call to police has sparked a child abuse investigation.
Senator Joe Morrissey released a statement to media Friday night saying he called police after he says he saw injuries on his 4-year-old son’s body.
He says his children, ages 4, 6 and 7, told them their mother’s boyfriend beat them with a belt.
NBC12 reached out to Chesterfield police where the alleged incident happened and while a spokesperson did not mention Sen. Morrissey by name, they did confirm an active investigation is underway into the abuse claims.
Morrissey’s estranged wife, Myrna, released a lengthy post on her social media denying her children were abused.
