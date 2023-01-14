House fire closes Henrico road

Your Money with Carlson Financial
A house fire on Friday evening closed Kingsland Road in Henrico County.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire on Friday evening closed Kingsland Road in Henrico County.

Police say the road closure is between Strath Road and Wallo Road.

The road “will be closed for an undetermined amount of time,” police said in a news release shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The fire is in the 1900 block of Kingsland Road.

There’s currently no information on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

