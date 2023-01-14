Health coalition requesting greater investment in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Months after a New York Times report alleged Bon Secours Mercy Health misused funds from a federal program, a group of community leaders still want to see a change in their neighborhood.

The Richmond Coalition for Health Equity met Thursday night to continue to discuss how they feel Bon Secours mismanaged funds from the federal government’s 340B program and invested money into wealthier communities.

“The federal government gave Bon Secours a lot of that money with the understanding that certain things would be done,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin said at the meeting. “Those things have not been done and that money has been diverted and it has hurt the Church Hill community and it has hurt the greater Richmond community.”

Through the program, nonprofit health systems like Bon Secours can purchase prescription drugs at a steep discount and charge insured patients full price.

In return, the hospital is expected to reinvest that saved money into low-income communities like Richmond’s East End.

Earlier this week the Richmond Times Dispatch reported the health system’s president, Mike Lutes, called the stories about the program misleading.

The coalition claims the Richmond Community Hospital had rolled back its services including its intensive care unit.

Something state leaders like the late Rep. Don McEachin felt was unjust.

“I know that Donald is here in spirit and I know that he is supporting everything that the coalition is doing and that he would be here if he could,” Colette McEachin said.

Representatives of Bon Secours were invited to take part in the meeting but no one showed up.

NBC12 reached out to the health system and was provided a statement on how it plans to bring more services to neighborhoods like Church Hill.

When I joined Bon Secours in October, it was important to me that we focus on forward momentum and continuing to improve the health and well-being of the Richmond community. It is equally important that we listen to the people who live and work in the East End, and base decisions on the community’s actual need and not on inaccurate assumptions. We are proud of the Community Today, Community Tomorrow: Pathway to Wellness in the East End initiative that Bon Secours Richmond introduced this week, which is a three-year plan focused on four key components: increasing access to medical services, focusing on wellness and prevention, growing our partnerships with the East End community and recruiting and training physicians and associates. We are confident that this plan will positively impact health outcomes for the East End community, and what we are most proud of is that this comprehensive plan was developed using real data gathered from feedback from this community, for this community. As part of this process, Bon Secours gathered feedback from hundreds of East End residents during Bon Secours’ triennial Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), over 60 conversations with more than 150 associates and community stakeholders, and learnings from ongoing stakeholder engagements. Critical to our plan was input from Bon Secours’ Physician Advisory Council, a group of more than 20 physicians living or working in the East End who advised Bon Secours on the clinical needs of area residents. In addition, we are thrilled to share that our new two story, $16.5 million, 25,000 square foot East End Medical Office Building (MOB) on Richmond Community Hospital’s campus is now open and serving patients. This MOB will enhance wellness and prevention services and behavioral health resources for Richmond’s East End. There are many factors that contribute to the health of a population. Bon Secours will continue to welcome collaboration to identify and execute long-term, sustainable solutions that will improve the overall health of the East End community: it takes a village.

“This was an agreement that you made 10 years ago with the city in exchange for very low-rent property that allowed you to do things in the West End,” Kim Bobo, with Virginia Interfaith Center said at the meeting. “It was an agreement that was already made and it was not in response to 340B.”

According to the coalition, though the 340B program hospital systems do not need to report how much money it has reinvested into a low-income community.

Some state legislators at Thursday night’s meeting hope to change that by passing a new bill in this year’s General Assembly.

“When you are participating in a federal program that’s supposed to benefit the very community where you are serving, let’s just lay it out on the table and be public about what is happening,” said House Del. Kathy Tran of the 42nd District.

Organizers of Thursday’s meeting said they are meeting with Bon Secours next week to go over what they would like to see added to the Church Hill community.

