Hardee’s Superfan

Fire Marshall investigates house fire in Chesterfield

(Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS/Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Fire Marshall is investigating following a late morning house fire on Saturday, Jan, 14.

Around 10 a.m. Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 3300 block of Light St due to reports of a house fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire in 1 room, which extended into the attic of the home.

The fire was contained thirty minutes after crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

