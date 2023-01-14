Fire Marshall investigates house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Fire Marshall is investigating following a late morning house fire on Saturday, Jan, 14.

Around 10 a.m. Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 3300 block of Light St due to reports of a house fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire in 1 room, which extended into the attic of the home.

The fire was contained thirty minutes after crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

