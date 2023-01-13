Your Money with Carlson Financial
VCU Police looking for people who broke into, stole firearm from car

VCU Police believe the person wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans, black and white shoes and an orange/red hat is the main suspect the case. The person on the right is a person of interest and is wearing a dark colored jacket, dark pants, and black shoes.(VCU Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -VCU Police are looking for a person in connection to the report of a stolen firearm from a car parked on West Grace Street.

At 1:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the victim reported that his vehicle had been broken into in an alley behind 909 West Grace Street in a privately-owned parking lot.

The vehicle had been parked in the lot since approximately 2 a.m. that same morning; when the victim returned 20-30 minutes later, a window was down on a door, and the vehicle was unlocked. The victim then noticed a firearm was missing from the car.

Police have reviewed VCU’s security camera system and are working to identify and locate one suspect and one person of interest who was walking with the suspect that night.

Camera footage shows two people walking away from the area. One person was wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans, black and white shoes and an orange/red hat carrying a black and green camo backpack. The other person is of interest and was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a white stripe, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location is asked to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196.

