Sheriff’s office arrests Spotsylvania man on multiple drug charges

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) -A Spotsylvania man is now behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say they found him with capsules of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit surveilled the Partlow/Beaverdam area of the county after multiple drug complaints from locals.

Around 6 p.m., detectives were when they approached a man in the parking lot of a business in the 2900 block of Partlow Road who provided false information when identifying himself to deputies.

Following an investigation, detectives found 74 capsules of suspected heroin and fentanyl on 37-year-old Matthew Eugene Jett of Spotsylvania. Multiple jurisdictions wanted Jett for drug-related offenses.

He was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and is currently in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

