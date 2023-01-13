School official: 6-year-old’s backpack was searched before shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - New details are coming to light following the shooting at a Newport News Elementary school where a six-year-old allegedly shot his teacher in the chest.

WVEC reports that the school division’s Superintendent Dr. George Parker III now says the boy’s backpack was searched before the shooting after someone reported he may have had a weapon.

Officials say the child arrived late to school the day of the shooting. The person who searched the child’s bag didn’t find a weapon.

However, a few hours later, first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner, 25, had been shot.

The school division did not say who searched the boy’s bag, but officials suspect that the boy had the gun on him during the backpack search.

WVEC says Richneck Elementary School’s front door security buzzer wasn’t working before or after the shooting.

Students won’t return to school for at least another week. However, the head of the Newport News School Board said there will be metal detectors will be in place at every school in the city, according to the Associated Press.

Zwerner was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her condition is reported to have improved.

