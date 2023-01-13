Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

School official: 6-year-old’s backpack was searched before shooting

The school division did not say who searched the boy’s bag, but officials suspect that the boy...
The school division did not say who searched the boy’s bag, but officials suspect that the boy had the gun on him during the backpack search. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)(The Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - New details are coming to light following the shooting at a Newport News Elementary school where a six-year-old allegedly shot his teacher in the chest.

WVEC reports that the school division’s Superintendent Dr. George Parker III now says the boy’s backpack was searched before the shooting after someone reported he may have had a weapon.

Officials say the child arrived late to school the day of the shooting. The person who searched the child’s bag didn’t find a weapon.

However, a few hours later, first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner, 25, had been shot.

The school division did not say who searched the boy’s bag, but officials suspect that the boy had the gun on him during the backpack search.

WVEC says Richneck Elementary School’s front door security buzzer wasn’t working before or after the shooting.

Students won’t return to school for at least another week. However, the head of the Newport News School Board said there will be metal detectors will be in place at every school in the city, according to the Associated Press.

Zwerner was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her condition is reported to have improved.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield fire officials line Mount Blanco Road in Enon after a car plunged into the water.
‘It’s a traumatizing experience to watch’: Person dies after car crashes into Chesterfield neighborhood pond
The estimated jackpot has now grown to $1.35 billion.
3 Mega Million tickets win $10,000 in Virginia; jackpot grows to $1.35 billion
There's still no sign of snow in the next 10 days in RVA.
Where’s the snow? Snowless winter so far in RVA
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority
RRHA responds to missing doors in Gilpin Court
The district says the school administration immediately contacted a local law enforcement...
Amelia student removed from school after alleged online threats
Police were called to the Belt Atlantic Apartments for a reported shooting just after 6:30 p.m.
1 dead, another injured in Richmond apartment complex shooting
An investigation is underway in Amelia county after a middle school student allegedly...
Amelia student removed from school after alleged online threats