RRHA responds to missing doors in Gilpin Court

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dozens of apartments in Gilpin Court have been missing doors that lead into common areas of the apartments for months.

In a statement, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority say the back doors that allow access to common areas were taken off in mid-November, claiming the doors were deteriorating and needed to be replaced as it was causing a safety hazard to residents and guests.

RHHA says there was also a concern of illegal activity happening in the hallways of the building that police weren’t able to see take place because of the doors.

New doors were ordered and expected to arrive at the end of this month, but that order was delayed, they were told, due to supply chain issues. The housing authority says these are specialized doors that are being created now, not just regular doors that can be ordered from a catalog.

RRHA says they’ve been in contact with the police to keep residents safe while they wait for the new doors to arrive.

