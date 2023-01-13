Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Rep. Dusty Johnson pushes bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ at the Supreme Court

Supreme Court
Supreme Court(Ashley Goodwin / U.S. Army National Guard)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the first Supreme Court was established back in 1789, there were six judges.

In 1869, they increased that number to 9 justices, where it’s been ever since.

South Dakota Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson is now introducing a “Keep the Nine” bill, which would solidify that number forever.

The idea is the make 9 the constitutional number, which would protect the size of the court from whichever party is in power.

“People understand that the size of the Supreme Court should not just ping pong up and down based on whatever the most recent election results were,” said Johnson.

The current Supreme Court regained this conservative majority with justices appointed under the trump administration -

Democrats have expressed concern that these Supreme Court appointments are life-time positions in which voters have no say.

This “Keep the Nine” bill currently has 97 co-sponsors, all of whom are Republicans.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield fire officials line Mount Blanco Road in Enon after a car plunged into the water.
‘It’s a traumatizing experience to watch’: Police identify driver killed after car crashes into Chesterfield pond
There's still no sign of snow in the next 10 days in RVA.
Where’s the snow? Snowless winter so far in RVA
The estimated jackpot has now grown to $1.35 billion.
3 Mega Million tickets win $10,000 in Virginia; jackpot grows to $1.35 billion
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

A Republican lawmaker in the Virginia House of Delegates is pushing for a bill that would deem...
Proposed bill would count fetus as passenger in HOV lanes in Va.
Proposed bill would count fetus as passenger in HOV lanes in Va.
Bill would allow fetus to be considered passenger in HOV lane
Inside the Virginia Statehouse polarizing ideas are emerging on how to keep communities safe.
Virginia lawmakers have polarizing ideas on state gun legislation
Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivered the State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday afternoon,...
Gov. Youngkin delivers State of the Commonwealth address
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sworn in for her first full term on January...
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023