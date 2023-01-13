Pair of grants set to help Richmond families struggling with basics for infants, toddlers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At Little Hands Virginia, it’s easy to spot why the organization needs more strollers, car seats and pack n plays because they’re almost out.

Founder Taylor Keeney says they provide essentials to Richmond families with kids up to three years old.

“The better that we can make sure kids are healthy and cared for and clean and have what they need to meet all of the developmental milestones. We are setting up the child and the family for success down the road,” said Taylor Keeney, Little Hands Virginia Founder.

The group serves between 150 and 180 children each month. She says a $50,000 grant will go toward buying more equipment to keep kids safe in the car and in the crib.

“These are just basics that families need so that they can keep their infant safe in the way that they want to and not have to make those tough choices,” said Eva Colen, City of Richmond Office of Children and Families.

Urban Baby Beginnings is set to receive a $65,000 grant.

“A truckload of diapers, Huggies are on the way for our littlest Richmonders,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

The maternal health organization helping Richmond families says the money will expand its diapering program. The executive director says one in four families are in need of this basic item.

“We just realized that 3-4 times a day if not more we’re actually receiving calls and requests for people who need help with diapering their babies,” said Stephanie Spencer, Urban Baby Beginnings Executive Director.

The two grants, coming from Richmond City Hall, are one-time funding initiatives from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Our city is only as strong as our most vulnerable residents and we all know that it is our littlest residents, our littlest Richmonders who are at the top of our priority list,” said Mayor Stoney.

Richmond City Council will take up the money on January 23. It’s on the consent agenda so it should pass without any issue.

