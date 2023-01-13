News to Know: New details emerge in Va. elementary school shooting; Missing doors in Gilpin Court; Partly sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Jan. 13, 2023.

One Dead, Another Injured in Shooting At Belt Atlantic Apartment

This is the city’s first homicide of the year. It happened last night just after 6:30.

Police say they found a young man shot to death in an apartment. They also found another person shot inside another unit.

The second victim is recovering from serious injuries.

Police say they are working to find out if the two incidents are related.

Officers will be out patrolling the community today.

New Details Emerge About Newport News Elementary School Shooting

At a town hall meeting last night, school officials confirmed the backpack of the 6-year-old boy who allegedly shot his teacher was searched before the shooting.

The child arrived late to school on the day of the shooting. Officials say The boy’s backpack was searched after it was reported that he may have a weapon.

The person who searched the child’s bag didn’t find a weapon. However, a few hours later, first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot.

At this point, it’s not clear when students will return to school, but when they do there will be new metal detectors in place.

Driver Dies After Car Goes Into Chesterfield Pond

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Fire and EMS said officers performed CPR on the driver.

There was a massive response from first responders to save that driver, but sadly they died at the hospital.

A neighbor captured the crash on her Ring camera around 10:15 yesterday morning off Mount Blanco Road.

Some officers who got to the scene first started performing CPR on the driver on top of the submerged car.

At this time, we’re still working to learn what led up to the tragic incident.

RRHA Responds To Missing Doors In Gilpin Court

In a statement from the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority - the back doors - that allow access to common areas - were taken off in mid-November.

They claim the doors were deteriorating and needed to be replaced.

The doors were ordered and expected to arrive at the end of this month, but that order was delayed.

RRHA says they have been in contact with the police to keep residents safe while they wait for the doors.

IRS Sets Jan. 23 As Official Start To Tax Season

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season begins Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns, the agency announced Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

It’s the day the agency will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns.

This year’s filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18.

Lingering Morning Showers!

The good news is that after a rainy commute, the sun will come out!

Highs will be in the mid-50s.

