Jury deliberation on hold in case against Windsor officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday marked day five in the controversial lawsuit involving a U.S. Army lieutenant and two Windsor police officers, with the jury deliberations now on hold for the long weekend.

Lt. Caron Nazario is suing officer Daniel Crocker and now-former officer Joe Gutierrez for claims of assault and battery, false imprisonment and illegal search during a traffic stop in 2020.

In closing arguments, plaintiffs said that while the traffic stop may have started lawful, it did not remain that way.

The defense says Gutierrez’s conduct was in response to Nazario refusing to comply.

Crocker’s defense argued that he did not act with malice during the stop.

Nine jurors will have to decide if and how much those two officers own in compensatory and punitive damages.

With no verdict on Friday, the jury will resume deliberating on Tuesday due to Monday being a federal holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.