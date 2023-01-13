‘It’s surreal’: Chesterfield family splits $1 million Millionaire Raffle prize

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Stocking stuffers turned into $1 million for the Wanamaker family in Chesterfield County recently.

The family of four (parents Patrick and Jennifer, and two daughters Caitlin and Alison) had one of five winning tickets from Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game.

The winning ticket was put in Caitlin Wanamaker’s stocking.

“If one person wins, we all win,” her dad, Patrick Wanamaker, said.

Caitlin’s mom, Jennifer Wanamaker, purchased the winning ticket at the Wegman’s on Midlothian Turnpike.

Caitlin and Alison are both in college, studying nursing, according to a press release from Virginia Lottery.

“It’s surreal,” Caitlin told Virginia Lottery officials. “It’s a great start to the new year.”

The other four $1 million winning tickets were purchased in Danville, Burke, Henrico and Woodbridge. Seven tickets that won $100,000 each were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian and Woodstock.

Virginia Lottery says an additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.

