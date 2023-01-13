Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘It’s surreal’: Chesterfield family splits $1 million Millionaire Raffle prize

The family of four from Chesterfield County had one of five winning tickets from Virginia’s New...
The family of four from Chesterfield County had one of five winning tickets from Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game.(Photo: Virginia Lottery)
By David Hylton
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Stocking stuffers turned into $1 million for the Wanamaker family in Chesterfield County recently.

The family of four (parents Patrick and Jennifer, and two daughters Caitlin and Alison) had one of five winning tickets from Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game.

The winning ticket was put in Caitlin Wanamaker’s stocking.

“If one person wins, we all win,” her dad, Patrick Wanamaker, said.

Caitlin’s mom, Jennifer Wanamaker, purchased the winning ticket at the Wegman’s on Midlothian Turnpike.

Caitlin and Alison are both in college, studying nursing, according to a press release from Virginia Lottery.

> RELATED Henrico couple wins $1 million in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

“It’s surreal,” Caitlin told Virginia Lottery officials. “It’s a great start to the new year.”

The other four $1 million winning tickets were purchased in Danville, Burke, Henrico and Woodbridge. Seven tickets that won $100,000 each were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian and Woodstock.

Virginia Lottery says an additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield fire officials line Mount Blanco Road in Enon after a car plunged into the water.
‘It’s a traumatizing experience to watch’: Police identify driver killed after car crashes into Chesterfield pond
There's still no sign of snow in the next 10 days in RVA.
Where’s the snow? Snowless winter so far in RVA
The estimated jackpot has now grown to $1.35 billion.
3 Mega Million tickets win $10,000 in Virginia; jackpot grows to $1.35 billion
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

Michael Hardy was found guilty on six charges total with an 80-year sentence, but 68 of those...
Henrico man sentenced to 12 years for having bomb-making materials, drugs in home
The two grants, coming from Richmond City Hall, are one-time funding initiatives from the...
Pair of grants set to help Richmond families struggling with basics for infants, toddlers
Henrico couple Michael and Mechelle Anderson won $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s...
First responders win $1 million in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
Chesterfield fire officials line Mount Blanco Road in Enon after a car plunged into the water.
‘It’s a traumatizing experience to watch’: Police identify driver killed after car crashes into Chesterfield pond