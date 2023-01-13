Henrico man sentenced to 12 years for having bomb-making materials, drugs in home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for having bomb-making materials and drugs inside his home.

Michael Hardy was arrested in March 2022 after the items were found in the home on West Durwood Crescent, forcing nearby residents to shelter in place or evacuate the area.

He initially faced 17 felony charges and six misdemeanor charges. On Friday, he was sentenced for creating/using bombs or explosives, displaying a firearm, and distribution/selling for profit.

He was found guilty on six charges total with an 80-year sentence, but 68 of those years were suspended, resulting in a 12-year sentence.

In March 2022, police said over 100 pieces of evidence were collected, with much of the evidence being drugs, firearms, and bomb-making materials. These are the items that first alarmed law enforcement when they went into the home to execute a search warrant.

At the time, police said that records showed that there were nearly 50 calls for service at the home over the past five years, 20 of which resulted in reports being made.

