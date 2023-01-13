Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Lingering morning showers then partly sunny

Chilly but dry this weekend with plenty of sunshine
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will feel like winter this weekend with temperatures in the 40s. Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday.

Friday: A lingering shower is possible through our morning commute then partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s. (Morning Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Wind north 10-15mph, with 25mph wind gusts. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Rain. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

