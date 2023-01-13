Former NBA player doesn’t fit in car he won on ‘The Price is Right’

Your Money with Carlson Financial
(Source: CNN, CBS, ROB CARR, GETTY IMAGES, CHRIS ELISE, NBAE GETTY IMAGES, DOUG PENSINGER, INSTAGRAM, JARED JEFFRIES, Rob Carr/Getty Images, Chris Elise/NBAE)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A former NBA player had a blast appearing as a contestant on the game show “The Price is Right.”

Jared Jeffries is so tall the camera had to zoom out to fit him in the frame while filming the show. He towered over everyone, including the host.

Every time he got something right, he high-fived other contestants as he did with his former teammates.

Jeffries was especially excited when he won a new Toyota Corolla, but the question is – could he fit into it?

Standing 6′11″, he recently recalled an Uber ride in a Corolla where he had to sit sideways in the backseat to fit.

Despite having to stoop deeply to peer into the car he won, Jeffries said that moment was more thrilling than turning pro.

“I was genuinely more excited about winning on ‘The Price is Right’ than I was being drafted,” he said.

Jeffries grew up watching “The Price is Right,” and being on the show was on his bucket list.

Though he made millions playing basketball, he said it’s still a kick when someone gives you something for free.

“There’s no chance I can fit in that car. I’ll give it to my daughter. She can have it,” he said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

