First responders win $1 million in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Michael and Mechelle Anderson, who once worked together as firefighters in the city of Richmond, won $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Michael Anderson bought the ticket at the CVS at 9167 Staples Mill Road in Henrico. The winning ticket numbers were announced on Jan. 1.

“I had to look at it like five hundred times,” he said, describing the moment he realized he won $1 million.

Mechelle Anderson is retired, while Michael Anderson is still a firefighter.

The other four $1 million winning tickets were purchased in Danville, Burke, Midlothian and Woodbridge. Seven tickets that won $100,000 each were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian and Woodstock.

Virginia Lottery says an additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.

