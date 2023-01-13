CDC report: Childhood vaccination rates decline

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the CDC, vaccinations for kids dropped to 94% during the 2020-2021 school year.

Rates have dropped again, falling to 93% during the last academic year. Only 2.6% of those unvaccinated kids have exemptions to not get those shots.

“When you see a dip in those covered, it increases the chances of pockets of opportunity for these vaccine-preventable diseases to get a foothold and spread,” said Christy Gray with the Virginia Department of Health.

Health officials say that part of the reason those numbers are down is because of misinformation about vaccines. They recommend talking with your local health district or doctor to get the answers you need.

However, there have also been limited doctor’s appointments available during the pandemic.

“It was challenging to make appointments at pediatric offices. Some offices were closed at different times and regulations, such as only one child per visit, made it really challenging for families to get to those appointments,” said Amy Popovich with the Richmond-Henrico Health District.

Doctors say that getting those shots is essential for your children’s health.

”It’s very important, also, for kids who maybe can’t get vaccinated, because they don’t have a healthy immune system. Those that are undergoing chemotherapy for example,” Gray stated.

If you need to get your child vaccinated, the Richmond Henrico Health District has information on its website about scheduling an appointment even if you don’t have health insurance.

