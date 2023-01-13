Your Money with Carlson Financial
Amelia student removed from school after alleged online threats

The district says the school administration immediately contacted a local law enforcement officer, and the student in question was removed from the school.(MGN Online)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) -An investigation is underway in Amelia county after a middle school student allegedly threatened other kids online.

Amelia County Public Schools says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, staff at Amelia County Middle School were made aware of a chat between students over social media that contained a potential threat directed toward several other students.

“We are thankful that an individual brought the potential threat of student safety to our attention,” a spokesperson for the school district said in a statement Thursday.

The district says the school administration immediately contacted a local law enforcement officer, and the student in question was removed from the school.

They say the matter is now being handled by local law enforcement.

ACPS says they will not share further details at this time to maintain student confidentiality.

